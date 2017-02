TEL AVIV May 8 Israeli electronic defence firm Elbit Systems has raised 94.7 million shekels ($25 million) in a private placement of notes to Israeli institutional investors.

The notes have been approved for listing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday. Elbit had announced last week it planned to offer the series A notes. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)