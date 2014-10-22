TEL AVIV Oct 22 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Wednesday it won contracts from an Asian country totalling $85 million, mostly for an F-5 aircraft avionics upgrade programme.

The balance of the amount is for the supply of electro-optic and communications systems. The contracts will be carried out over three years.

Elbit Systems did not name the Asian country.

"We have witnessed a growing demand for upgrades of this nature and we trust that further customers will follow," Elbit Systems Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)