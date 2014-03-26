JERUSALEM, March 26 Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems said it was awarded a contract by the Brazilian Air Force to supply an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) that will be used for safety and security missions during this summer's World Cup.

Financial details were not disclosed but Elbit said on Wednesday the contract's amount is not material to the company.

The Hermes 900 UAS will be supplied within two months, it said.

The Hermes 900, which will be equipped with a new and advanced intelligence gathering system, will be operated by Brazil's Air Force in combined missions with the Hermes 450 fleet that is already in operational use, Elbit said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)