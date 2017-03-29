Nikkei falls in choppy trade after weak U.S. data overshadows Fed hike
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
JERUSALEM, March 29 (Reuters) -
* Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won a deal worth $82 million to supply an unnamed Asia-Pacific country with an airborne system for use in intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance missions.
* The contract, which is a follow-on order from the same customer, will be performed over a four-year period.
* It is being performed in cooperation with Israel Aerospace Industries unit Elta Systems. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment