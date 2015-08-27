TEL AVIV Aug 27 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Thursday it won a contract worth $115 million to supply leasing and maintenance services for the Israeli police force's aircraft.

The contract, awarded following a public tender, will be performed over 20 years and will include acquiring six new helicopters, adapting them to meet the police requirements and performing routine maintenance, Elbit said.

The helicopters' configuration and onboard mission systems will be fitted to accommodate a variety of missions such as surveillance and policing, search and rescue, command and control and fire-fighting. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)