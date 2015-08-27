TEL AVIV Aug 27 Israeli defence electronics
firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Thursday it won a
contract worth $115 million to supply leasing and maintenance
services for the Israeli police force's aircraft.
The contract, awarded following a public tender, will be
performed over 20 years and will include acquiring six new
helicopters, adapting them to meet the police requirements and
performing routine maintenance, Elbit said.
The helicopters' configuration and onboard mission systems
will be fitted to accommodate a variety of missions such as
surveillance and policing, search and rescue, command and
control and fire-fighting.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)