TEL AVIV, March 22 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Sunday the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) awarded its subsidiary Elbit Systems of America a $73.4 million contract for laser range finder systems.

The period of the indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract extends through March 2020. To date, Elbit Systems of America has received an initial order of $7.5 million under the contract.

Raanan Horowitz, chief executive of Elbit Systems of America, said the systems enable Marines to find targets without breaking cover from their concealed fighting positions. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)