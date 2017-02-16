TEL AVIV Feb 16 Israeli defence electronics
firm Elbit Systems said on Thursday its American
subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America, won a deal worth as much
as $102 million from the United States Army to provide and
maintain mortar fire control systems.
The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, if
fully ordered, will be carried out over five years.
Elbit said the shipment of mortar fire control systems -
both mounted and dismounted - along with a lightweight handheld
mortar ballistic computer, will improve the accuracy of mortars.
In November, Elbit won a five-year contract worth as much as
$103 million for the production of mortar weapons systems for
the U.S. Army.
(Reporting by Yuval Ben-David; Editing by Steven Scheer)