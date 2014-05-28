TEL AVIV May 28 Israeli defence electronics
firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won a contract
to supply systems in the amount of $133 million for homeland
security (HLS) applications to a customer in Latin America.
The systems include command, control and intelligence
capabilities to be operated via dedicated control centres
intended to play a major role in fighting crime, preventing
violence and improving citizens' safety. The contract will be
carried out over one year.
"This award is another significant milestone for Elbit
Systems in the HLS field, in which we are witnessing a growing
demand worldwide," Bezhalel Machlis, chief executive of Elbit
Systems, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)