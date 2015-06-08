JERUSALEM, June 8 Israel's Elbit Systems
and Norway's Nicarnica Aviation have teamed up to
develop a volcanic ash detector for commercial aircraft that
will help pilots avoid flying into hazardous conditions.
The project, to be funded by the European-backed innovations
programme Eurostars, will combine Elbit's enhanced visions
systems already popular among commercial and military pilots and
Nicarnica's volcanic object detector, Elbit said on
Monday.
Nicarnica's technology was tested in 2013 by a team
including easyJet and Airbus when the world's
first man-made ash cloud was created to see how passenger
aircraft cope with volcanic blasts such as the 2010 Icelandic
eruption.
If successful, Elbit said, the new system will improve
operational efficiency, reduce maintenance costs and help avoid
commercial flight delays.
The eruption of Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano in 2010
shut down much of Europe's airspace for six days, affecting more
than 10 million people and costing $1.7 billion.
