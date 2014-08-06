REFILE-TSMC says to decide on U.S. chip plant next year
TAIPEI, March 20 Taiwan's TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, on Monday said it would take a decision next year on whether to build a U.S. chip plant.
Aug 6 Israel's Elbit Systems :
* Q2 non-GAAP EPS $1.23 vs $1.19
* Q2 revenue $702.6 million vs $702.9 million
* Q2 revenue view $718.7 mln, EPS ex-items view $1.22 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
TAIPEI, March 20 Taiwan's TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, on Monday said it would take a decision next year on whether to build a U.S. chip plant.
MELBOURNE, March 20 London copper slipped on Monday on jitters that Beijing would set down tougher measures to cool its housing sector, although trade was thin as markets digested the results of a meeting of G20 financial leaders.
* Cerenis therapeutics announces that CARAT phase 2 study data on CER-001 have been presented at ACC annual meeting 2017