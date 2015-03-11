TEL AVIV, March 11 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly profit and revenue, boosted by strong growth in Latin America and Asia-Pacific, the company said on Wednesday.

Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence company, earned $1.03 per diluted share in the fourth quarter, up from $1.01 a year earlier. Revenue rose to $850.3 million from $811.5 million.

Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis said growth in the company's backlog over the past year led to higher revenue.

"Another important element of our results is the solid growth in two important target regions for us, Latin America and Asia-Pacific," he said. "These results, combined with a somewhat more favourable macro-environment for defence spending, lead us to be optimistic with regard to 2015."

Its backlog of orders rose to $6.27 billion at the end of 2014 from $5.82 billion a year earlier.

Elbit declared a dividend of 35 cents per share for the fourth quarter, up from 32 cents in the third quarter. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)