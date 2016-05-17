Reckitt Benckiser in talks to buy Mead Johnson Nutrition - WSJ
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
TEL AVIV May 17 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly net profit, boosted by a rise in sales, a growing order backlog and lower financial expenses.
Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence firm, said on Tuesday it earned $1.22 per diluted share in the first quarter, up from $1.04 a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $721.2 million from $706.6 million.
"The ongoing growth in the backlog coupled with an improving environment for defence spending throughout the world, positions us well to continue our long-term growth for the foreseeable future," said Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis.
Elbit's order backlog at the end of March reached $6.8 billion, up from $6.3 billion a year earlier.
Elbit declared a dividend of 40 cents a share for the first quarter, unchanged from the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)
* BHP says wants to keep door open to talk (Adds comment from BHP Billiton)
LONDON, Feb 2 The falling cost of electric vehicle and solar technology will halt demand growth for oil and coal from 2020, according to research published on Thursday, posing a threat to fossil fuel companies unprepared for the transition.