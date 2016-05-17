(Adds details, CEO comments)
TEL AVIV May 17 Israeli defence electronics
firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly net
profit, boosted by a rise in sales, a growing order backlog and
lower financial expenses.
Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence
firm, said on Tuesday it earned $1.22 per diluted share
in the first quarter, up from $1.04 a year earlier. Revenue rose
to $721.2 million from $706.6 million, with airborne systems
accounting for 39 percent.
Elbit's order backlog at the end of March reached a record
$6.8 billion, up from $6.3 billion a year earlier.
"This backlog will be translated into additional revenue and
additional profit," Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis told
Reuters.
The maker of drones, helmet display systems for pilots,
electronic warfare and cyber security systems continued to see
strong revenue growth in Asia and moderate increases in Europe
and Israel. A slight decline in the United States is only
temporary, he said.
"We are looking at the backlog and looking at what we expect
to happen in the next quarters. We wouldn't put a lot of weight
on the quarterly percentages," he said.
Sales in Latin America -- whose economies have been hit by
falling oil prices and economic turmoil -- ccounted for 8.8
percent of total revenue, down from 12.4 percent a year ago.
"Further down the road, as we analyse our funnel of
potential business, we are optimistic it will come back on track
two to three years from now," Machlis said.
In January, Brazilian planemaker Embraer and
Elbit's Brazilian subsidiary AEL said they were shutting down
their joint venture to explore the unmanned aerial vehicle
market.
Brazil remains an important market and Elbit believes it is
well positioned there in the long term, Machlis said.
Elbit declared a dividend of 40 cents a share for the first
quarter, unchanged from the fourth quarter.
