TEL AVIV, March 22 Israeli defence electronics
firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly net
profit, boosted by a rise in revenue, and the company said it
sees increasing demand for its products.
Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence
firm, said on Wednesday it earned $1.82 per diluted share
excluding one-time items in the fourth quarter, up from $1.74 a
year earlier.
The maker of drones, pilot helmet displays and cyber
security systems said revenue grew to $953.7 million from $886.6
million.
"In today’s geopolitical environment we see increasing
demand for our solutions in many markets and we are pursuing
increased opportunities around the world," said Chief Executive
Bezhalel Machlis. "Based on these opportunities and a growing
backlog, we believe that we have the potential for further
improvement and growth."
Elbit's order backlog rose to $6.9 billion at the end of
2016 from $6.6 billion a year earlier.
Elbit declared a dividend of 44 cents per share, up from 40
cents in the third quarter.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)