New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
TEL AVIV Nov 11 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly profit, boosted by higher sales, a growing order backlog and favourable exchange rates.
Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence firm, said on Wednesday it earned $1.46 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the third quarter, up from $1.03 a year earlier.
Revenue gained 5.8 percent to $764.8 million, led by growth in sales of land systems to Asia Pacific.
"Our results in the third quarter reflect a strong performance in Asia-Pacific, driven by increased defence spending in this region over the past few years," said Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis.
"We are also witnessing a growing renewal of interest for our technologies and operational solutions in Europe, which creates the potential for future growth in this important market."
Elbit's order backlog amounted to $6.4 billion, up from $6.2 billion a year ago.
Elbit declared a dividend of 37 cents a share for the third quarter, unchanged from the second quarter. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.