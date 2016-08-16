TEL AVIV Aug 16 Israeli defence electronics
firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly net
profit and revenue, especially in Europe and Israel, as well as
a growing order backlog.
Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence
firm, said on Tuesday it earned $1.47 per diluted share
excluding one-time items in the second quarter, up from $1.25
year earlier.
The maker of drones, pilot helmet displays and cyber
security systems said revenue grew to $804.5 million from $749.6
million.
Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis said Elbit's diversified
portfolio has enabled the company to grow in the defence and
homeland security markets.
"Based on our backlog of orders and market position, we have
the potential to continue this trend for the foreseeable
future."
Elbit's order backlog rose to $6.8 billion from $6.3
billion.
Elbit declared a dividend of 40 cents per share, unchanged
from the first quarter.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Jason Neely)