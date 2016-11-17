BRIEF-Global Telecom and Vimpelcom appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV Nov 17 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly net profit, boosted by increased revenue and a gain from a commercial spin-off business.
Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence firm, said on Thursday it earned $1.48 per diluted share in the third quarter, up from $1.16 a year earlier.
The maker of drones, pilot helmet displays and cyber security systems said revenue grew to $780.8 million from $764.8 million.
Elbit recorded a $10.5 million gain related to valuation of shares in a newly established Israeli subsidiary due to a third party investment. The unit, established in July, is acting in the area of energy technology for civilian transportation applications.
"This is a result of our efforts to adapt some of our technologies for civilian applications, around which we build viable companies," said Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis. "We look forward to reaping the fruits of these initiatives over the coming years."
Elbit's order backlog rose to $6.8 billion from $6.4 billion.
Elbit declared a dividend of 40 cents per share, unchanged from the second quarter. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.