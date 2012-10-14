TEL AVIV Oct 14 Elbit Systems
won two contracts from an Asian country to supply
defence systems at a total value of $50 million, the Israeli
defence electronics firm said on Sunday.
Under the first contract, Elbit will supply within three
years the country's artillery corps with the ATMOS autonomous
artillery system for $30 million. The system enhances mission
flexibility, reaction speed and survivability of the crew and
the system.
Under the second contract Elbit will supply the country's
armed forces with personal radio systems, for $20 million, which
will be supplied within a year.
