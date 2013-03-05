BRIEF-Metlife says originated $3.6 bln in agricultural loans in 2016
* Metlife Inc - company originated $3.6 billion in agricultural loans in 2016 through its subsidiaries and affiliates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, March 5 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said M7 Aerospace, a wholly owned subsidiary of Elbit Systems of America, will be working with BAE Systems to provide logistics support for the T-34, T-44 and T-6 aircraft.
BAE Systems, which won a contract from the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command, awarded M7 a subcontract of $50 million to be carried out over five years, Elbit said on Tuesday.
"We are pleased to team with BAE Systems for this opportunity and to serve the United States Chief of Naval Air Training," said Raanan Horowitz, CEO of Elbit Systems of America.
NEW YORK, March 2 Two Rockwell Medical Inc shareholders have launched a proxy fight against the company, nominating themselves to serve as directors on the board.
* Cematrix Corp qtrly revenue $1.2 million versus $6.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: