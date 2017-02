TEL AVIV May 10 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said its joint venture with Rockwell Collins won a new contract worth over $32 million for the delivery of joint helmet mounted cueing systems to Boeing Co .

The helmets made by Vision Systems International are for the U.S. Navy and Air Force and foreign military sales including Finland, Australia, Belgium, Canada and Switzerland, Elbit said on Thursday. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)