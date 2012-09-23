TEL AVIV, Sept 23 Israeli electronic defence
firm Elbit Systems won a contract worth $18.5 million
for the establishment of a mission training centre (MTC) for
fighter aircraft of a Latin American air force.
The MTC will be set up in 2014, Elbit said in a
statement on Sunday. It is designed to improve the operational
training of pilots by training in various mission scenarios, in
varying war zones and in the relevant threat environment of each
war zone.
This new contract follows the establishment of the MTC for
the Israeli Ministry of Defence for the F-16 and F-15 fighter
aircraft.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)