TEL AVIV, Sept 23 Israeli electronic defence firm Elbit Systems won a contract worth $18.5 million for the establishment of a mission training centre (MTC) for fighter aircraft of a Latin American air force.

The MTC will be set up in 2014, Elbit said in a statement on Sunday. It is designed to improve the operational training of pilots by training in various mission scenarios, in varying war zones and in the relevant threat environment of each war zone.

This new contract follows the establishment of the MTC for the Israeli Ministry of Defence for the F-16 and F-15 fighter aircraft. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)