TEL AVIV Jan 15 Israeli defence electronics company Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won a contract from the Ministry of Defence worth about $15 million to upgrade the Israeli air force's C-130H Hercules transport aircraft.

The contract will be carried out over two years, Elbit said in a statement.

Elbit will supply the air force with additional C-130H capabilities as a follow-on to a previous contract signed in 2012. The new capabilities will allow the aircraft to meet the international communications navigation and surveillance/air traffic management standard and operate in commercial airspace. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)