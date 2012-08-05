TEL AVIV Aug 5 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems won a contract valued at many tens of millions of dollars to supply a Latin American customer with a mixed fleet of Hermes 900 and Hermes 450 unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

The systems will be delivered over the next two years, Elbit said on Sunday.

The Hermes 450 UAS have been used extensively in defence forces worldwide, including in active war zones, and have accumulated over 300,000 operational flight hours.

The Hermes 900 UAS offers enhanced capabilities, from higher flight altitude to longer endurance and heavier weight payloads.

The Hermes 900 is suitable for a wide variety of missions, from intelligence gathering to perimeter and security missions, said Elad Aharonson, Elbit Systems UAS division general manager. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)