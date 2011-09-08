TEL AVIV, Sept 8 Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems said its Brazilian subsidiary AEL Sistemas has established a joint company with a unit of Embraer SA in unmanned aircraft systems, avionics and simulators.

Harpia Sistemas is 51 percent held by Embraer Defesa e Seguranca and 49 percent by AEL, Elbit said on Thursday.

Based in Brasilia, Harpia will first operate in the Brazilian market, with other markets to be determined.

Embraer Defesa also acquired 25 percent of AEL. Financial details were not disclosed.

In April, the two companies said they would jointly develop unmanned aircraft for military and civilian purposes. {ID:nLDE73C1C4]

Joseph Ackerman, president and CEO of Elbit Systems, said the joint company marks a milestone in Elbit's long-term operations in Brazil, "a market which we consider to be of the utmost importance".

AEL provides avionics for the turboprop light attack and advanced training Super Tucano, as well as the avionics of the F-5M fighter, modernised by Embraer for the Brazilian Air Force. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by David Hulmes)