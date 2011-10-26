TEL AVIV Oct 26 Israeli defence electronics
specialist Elbit Systems said its Brazilian subsidiary
AEL Sistemas won contracts worth $25 million from a subsidiary
of Embraer .
The contracts are for the supply of three additional systems
for the new KC-390 military transport and refuel jet:
self-protection suite; directional infrared countermeasures; and
pilot orientation head-up display, Elbit said on
Wednesday.
This is in addition to the earlier selection of AEL as the
provider of the mission computer for the new jet.
Embraer is developing the KC-390 under contract with the
Brazilian air force with the initial test flights planned for
2014 and initial delivery planned for 2016.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)