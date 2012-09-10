* Partnership with IAI agrees on $603 mln Israel defence
contract
* Elbit's share of contract worth $420 mln
TEL AVIV, Sept 10 A partnership between defence
electronics firm Elbit Systems and Israel Aerospace
Industries (IAI) established to perform the Israeli Air Forces'
future trainer programme reached an agreement with the Defence
Ministry for a contract worth $603 million.
Elbit Systems said on Monday its share is valued at
$420 million for performing services and providing systems as a
subcontractor to TOR, the advanced flight training partnership.
The contract is expected to be signed in the coming weeks,
following the finalisation of several financing procedures. To
facilitate meeting the project's schedule, TOR received an
interim purchase order and financing from the ministry, valued
at $27 million.
Elbit will establish an enhanced logistic support and
maintenance infrastructure for the new trainer as well as an
advanced ground training array. The avionics systems to be
supplied by Elbit for the project will improve the readiness of
the air forces' pilots in operating next-generation aircraft.
Elbit's share in this phase of the project is valued at $110
million, to be carried out over three years.
During the operational phase of the project, Elbit will
provide logistics services for the trainer and the new aircraft
array, valued at $310 million, to be carried out over 20 years.
State-owned IAI is Israel's largest defence firm.