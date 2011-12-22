* Israeli media report contract was with Turkish air force

* Elbit says decision may impact financial results (Adds details, quotes)

JERUSALEM, DEC 22 - Israeli electronic defence firm Elbit Systems said on Thursday the Israeli government did not renew its authorisation to complete a $90 million contract with a foreign customer for political reasons.

Elbit would not disclose who the foreign customer was, but Israeli media reported the contract was to supply Turkey's air force with surveillance systems.

"The Israeli government, due to political considerations, did not renew the company's export authorisations to complete performance under an approximately $90 million contract awarded several years ago, to supply systems to a foreign customer," Elbit said in a statement.

"At the present time, there is not an estimate of the amount of the damages that may result from the non-renewal of the export authorizations. Such damages may have a material impact on the company's financial results," the statement said.

Elbit said it was discussing a possible compensation with the Defence Ministry.

The ministry, who also would not state who the customer was, said that as a policy it does not elaborate how or why it makes its defence export-policy decisions.

Ties between once-close allies Israel and Turkey have deteriorated in recent years and reached a crisis point last year over Israel's killing of nine Turks aboard a ship trying to breach its naval blockade of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Defence Minister Ehud Barak said in a leaked speech last year that Ankara's newly appointed intelligence chief was a "friend of Iran" who might betray Israel's secrets.

Asked about the decision not to renew Elbit's authorisation, an Israeli security official said, "relations with the country in question are extremely important ... Decisions on this particular matter were directly related to the specific system itself and not the general relations between the countries". (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)