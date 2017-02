TEL AVIV, Sept 18 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Sunday it won a $40 million contract by Israel's Ministry of Defense to supply Cardom systems to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

Manufactured by Elbit's subsidiary Soltam Systems, Cardom systems were initially supplied to the IDF in 2007.

The systems, to be supplied over a period of four years, integrate a 120mm mortar with fire control, navigation, automatic aiming and propulsion systems.

The Cardom mortars are used by various armies around the world, including the U.S. army. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)