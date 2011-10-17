TEL AVIV Oct 17 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Monday it won a $15 million contract to supply an Asian government agency with an intelligence technology system.

The system, to be supplied within 18 months, supports every stage of the intelligence process, including the collection of the data from multiple sources, databases and sensors, processing of the information, evaluation of the information and disseminating the intelligence to the intended recipient. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)