By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Nov 16 Israeli defence
electronics group Elbit Systems Ltd reported higher
adjusted third-quarter net profit that beat expectations,
boosted by acquisitions and strong sales in the United States,
South America and Asia-Pacific.
Joseph Ackerman, president and chief executive, attributed
the improved results in part to synergies from recent
acquisitions and said Elbit would continue to take advantage of
opportunities in cost rationalisation and savings.
"Our geographical spread and our diversified activities
enable us to adjust ourselves to changing trends in the global
markets and we are successfully growing in regions with
expanding potential like South America and Asia-Pacific," he
said on Wednesday.
Elbit's shares were up 1.4 percent to 162.20 shekels in
afternoon trade, well outpacing marginal gains in the broader
Tel Aviv market. The stock rose as high as 164.00 shekels, its
highest since July.
Leumi Capital Markets analyst Ella Fried said Elbit's
results were a "moderately positive signal" but major
uncertainties remained over defence spending in the United
States, where she noted most of the company's growth had come
from and which accounted for 34 percent of revenue, or $225
million.
"Our eyes are focused on defence discussions in the U.S.
Congress, the success of which will have a major impact on the
Western defence industry," she said. "We are cautiously
optimistic regarding an agreement being reached."
Elbit, which specialises in electronics, intelligence
technology such as unmanned air vehicles and command and control
systems, said quarterly net profit excluding one-off items rose
to $56.4 million from $54.1 million.
Analysts on average had expected Elbit to earn $51
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue increased to $663.7 million from $649.9 million,
with airborne systems accounting for 35.4 percent.
UBS analyst Ziv Tal said revenue was 6 percent below his
estimate due to lower sales in Israel.
"Strong U.S. sales and continued momentum in Latam and Asia
covered for weakness in Europe as well as slower delivery in
Israel," he said in a note to clients.
The company's backlog of orders increased to $5.69 billion
from $5.45 billion at the end of 2010. Tal said the order book
implied a 4 to 5 percent rise in sales in 2012.
"Assuming 70 percent of sales are generated from the order
book, we arrive at 2012 sales of $3 billion," he said. "We
believe that the main risk to 2012 sales estimates are a
potential cut in Israel's defence budget."
Elbit will pay a dividend of 36 cents a share for the
quarter, the same as in the previous three months.
