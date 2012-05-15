* Q1 revenue $690.8 mln vs $657.8 mln forecast
* EPS $0.77 vs $0.66 forecast
* CEO sees higher profit, revenue, backlog in 2012
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30 a share
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, May 15 Israeli defence electronics
firm Elbit Systems expects a rise in 2012 revenue and
profit after its first-quarter results beat estimates on strong
sales in Latin America and Asia-Pacific, where defence budgets
are growing.
"I think due to what we did in the past year or so and due
to results in the first quarter there is a good potential ...
that 2012 will be better than 2011 in respect to backlog, profit
and revenue," President and CEO Joseph Ackerman told Reuters on
Tuesday.
While he sees a slight reduction in sales this year in
Europe and flat revenue in the United States, he forecast
continued growth in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.
New products in areas such as unmanned air vehicles,
electro-optics and lasers will also boost sales this year, while
a cost reduction plan initiated a year ago is starting to bear
fruit, Ackerman said.
Elbit expects to end 2012 with 500 fewer employees
from a workforce of 13,000, but this will be done through
natural attrition, rather than lay-offs.
Shares in Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence
firm, were up 0.9 percent at 134 shekels in afternoon trade in a
falling Tel Aviv market.
Tsahi Avraham, an analyst at Clal Finance brokerage, said
Elbit's share price assumed stagnant future results.
"But the company continues to invest in emerging markets and
Asian markets and could surprise with big contracts during
2012," said Avraham, who rates Elbit "outperform" with a $44
price target. Its shares closed at $34.41 on Nasdaq on Monday.
Avraham noted that markets outside the United States, Europe
and Israel already accounted for 32.4 percent of Elbit's sales,
up from 21 percent a year earlier.
Elbit, which specialises in electronics, intelligence
technology such as unmanned air vehicles, command and control
and training systems, is also targeting cyber warfare as a
growth engine.
Elbit reported quarterly diluted earnings per share of 77
cents compared with 65 cents a year earlier. Revenue rose to
$690.8 million from $620.3 million, boosted by sales of airborne
systems.
The company was forecast in a Reuters poll to earn 66 cents
a share on revenue of $657.8 million.
Elbit is continuing discussions with Israel's Ministry of
Defence regarding its request for compensation after the
government did not renew its authorisation to complete a $90
million contract with Turkey's air force for the supply of
surveillance systems. Ties between once-close
allies Israel and Turkey have deteriorated in recent years.
Elbit's backlog of orders was $5.45 billion as of March 31,
down slightly from $5.53 billion at the end of 2011, but on a
yearly basis Ackerman said he saw potential for growth.
The board declared a dividend of 30 cents per share for the
first quarter, unchanged from the last quarter of 2011.
($1 = 3.83 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Will Waterman)