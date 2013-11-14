TEL AVIV Nov 14 Israeli defence electronics
firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly profit
that beat estimates due to sales growth in airborne systems and
unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as well as cost cutting
measures.
Elbit earned $1.32 per diluted share excluding one-time
items in the third quarter, up from $1.18 a share a year
earlier, the company said on Thursday.
Revenue grew to $730.6 million from $677.5 million. The
company said sales were boosted by gains in its airborne and
command, control, communications, computers, intelligence
surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems, which include
UAVs - or drones - for defence and homeland security.
Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence
company, was forecast to earn $1.12 a share on revenue of $700.3
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its backlog of orders dipped to $5.7 billion from $5.8
billion at the end of June. Some 68 percent of the backlog
relates to orders outside Israel.
"In line with our decision to further enhance the
effectiveness of our technological capabilities, we are placing
increased efforts in research and development as well as in
sales and marketing, in order to capitalise on the opportunities
we are seeing," Elbit Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis said.
Elbit will pay a dividend of 30 cents per share, unchanged
from previous quarters.