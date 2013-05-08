* Q1 EPS $0.98 vs $0.845 forecast in Reuters poll
* Revenue slips to $680.2 mln from $690.8 mln
* Backlog $5.78 bln vs $5.68 bln
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, May 8 Israeli defence contractor Elbit
Systems fended off a fall in revenue by
cutting costs in the first quarter and said it was confident it
can sustain improvement this year despite falling public
spending in some key markets.
Growth of $330 million in the company's backlog of orders in
the past four quarters "provides us with confidence that we will
continue our improved performance in the future," Bezhalel
Machlis, who became chief executive in April, said on Wednesday.
First quarter net profit rose to 98 cents per share in the
first quarter from 77 cents a year earlier and the 85 cents
forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Revenue, however, slipped to $680.2 million from $690.8
million a year earlier and analysts said cuts in defence
budgets, particularly in Europe, would keep pressure on the
company.
Machlis said the decline in first quarter revenue - analysts
had expected it to rise to $708.5 million - did not represent a
trend.
"I am optimistic about the continued results of the group.
If the (order) backlog grows there is room for optimism," he
told Reuters.
Elbit is Israel's largest publicly traded defence company
but three quarters of its business is overseas. Its backlog of
orders rose to $5.78 billion at the end of March from $5.68
billion at the end of 2012.
Company shares were up 0.5 percent to 150.3 shekels at
midday in Tel Aviv.
Dov Rozenberg, an analyst at Clal Finance, said Elbit is
operating in a very challenging environment but its areas of
focus and cost saving measures were helping to maintain
profitability.
"We estimate that the second and third quarters will also
show low revenue with a significant jump in the fourth quarter
that will lead to low annual growth," he said.
North America accounted for 32 percent of Elbit's revenue in
the first quarter, with Asia Pacific at 19 percent, Europe at
17.6 percent and Latin America increasing to 9.6 percent.
The company maintains that growing defence budgets in Latin
America and Asia-Pacific will help offset declining spending in
some of the world's largest developed economies.
"The company has a diverse portfolio and is in a lot of
markets. If we look at this drop of $10 million it is
insignificant," he said.
He attributed the improvement in profitability to measures
such as a reduction in headcount as some of its 12,000 employees
have not been replaced when they leave. He did not say how many
but said the number was not substantial.
Research and development expenses in the quarter fell to $51
million from $58.8 million and Machlis said Elbit was focusing
its efforts on areas where it has a competitive advantage.
It is investing in growth areas such as cyber defence
systems, intelligence including unmanned air vehicles and
sensors, electronic warfare and self-defence systems for
aircraft.
Elbit will pay a quarterly dividend of 30 cents a share,
unchanged from the fourth quarter.