JERUSALEM Aug 13 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly profit that beat estimates on sales growth in intelligence systems and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Helped by cost-cutting steps, Elbit said on Tuesday it earned $1.19 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the second quarter, up from $1.14 a share a year earlier.

Revenue grew to $702.9 million from $676.4 million. The company said sales were boosted by gains in its airborne and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems, which include UAVs - or drones - for defence and homeland security.

Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence company, was forecast in a Reuters poll to earn 87 cents a share on revenue of $686 million.

Its backlog of orders reached $5.80 billion, from $5.78 billion at the end of March. Some 67 percent of the backlog relates to orders outside Israel.