JERUSALEM Aug 13 Israeli defence electronics
firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly profit
that beat estimates on sales growth in intelligence systems and
unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
Helped by cost-cutting steps, Elbit said on Tuesday it
earned $1.19 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the
second quarter, up from $1.14 a share a year earlier.
Revenue grew to $702.9 million from $676.4 million. The
company said sales were boosted by gains in its airborne and
command, control, communications, computers, intelligence
surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems, which include
UAVs - or drones - for defence and homeland security.
Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence
company, was forecast in a Reuters poll to earn 87 cents a share
on revenue of $686 million.
Its backlog of orders reached $5.80 billion, from $5.78
billion at the end of March. Some 67 percent of the backlog
relates to orders outside Israel.