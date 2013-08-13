* Q2 EPS ex-items $1.19 vs $0.87 forecast
* Q2 revenue $702.9 mln vs $686 mln forecast
* Order backlogs reaches $5.8 bln
* Tel Aviv shares rise 4 pct
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, Aug 13 Cost-cutting helped Elbit
Systems lift profit above expectations and the Israeli
defence electronics firm said it was well placed to ride growing
global spending on cyber defence kit and surveillance equipment
such as drones.
Outlays on conventional defence hardware have slowed in
recent years and Elbit, Israel's largest publicly
traded defence company, said it had adapted to the changes.
"We have the right growth engines for the new requirements
in the market," Bezhalel Machlis, who became chief executive in
April, said on Tuesday.
Elbit bounced back from a weak first three months to post
second-quarter revenue of $702.9 million from $676.4 million in
the same period last year and versus forecasts of $686 million.
It raised earnings per share to a diluted $1.19, excluding
one-time items, compared with $1.14 a year earlier and a
forecast of 87 cents.
It said sales were boosted by gains in its airborne and
command, control, communications, computers, intelligence
surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems, which include
UAVs - or drones - for defence and homeland security.
"There are growing needs for sophisticated intelligence
systems," Machlis told Reuters, adding that sales of its
simulators and other equipment for companies and countries to
combat cyber attacks were also growing.
Elbit typically does not issue an outlook but Machlis said
he was optimistic for the rest of the year and into 2014.
With public spending in many Western countries down, Elbit
has been helped by growth in emerging markets such as South
America and Brazil, which were particularly strong, as well as
South Korea and India.
Ilanit Sherf, an analyst at the Psagot brokerage, said
Elbit's results remained strong in the face of declining western
markets.
She raised her price target for Elbit's Nasdaq-listed
shares, which have risen over 10 percent since the beginning of
the year to around $45, to $51 from $47.60. They closed at
$44.20 on Monday.
Sherf maintained a "buy" rating for the shares, whose Tel
Aviv-listed shares were 4 percent higher in afternoon trade.
"Global security companies continue to report good results
that exceed expectations," said Dov Rosenberg, an analyst at the
Clal Finance brokerage. "Defence budgets are still falling and
the environment is still challenging but at the same time, this
was a strong quarter that testifies to the strength of the
company (Elbit)."
Elbit said its backlog of orders was $5.80 billion, from
$5.78 billion at the end of March. Some 67 percent of the
backlog relates to orders outside Israel.