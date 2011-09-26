TEL AVIV, Sept 26 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Monday its board authorised the company to repurchase up to 1 million of its ordinary shares over the next 12 months.

The repurchases will be made from time to time in the open market on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Its shares closed at 138.7 shekels in Tel Aviv on Sunday and at $36.59 on Nasdaq on Friday.

The timing of any repurchases will be determined based on market conditions and other factors, including share price, and will be made using the company's cash resources. ($1 = 3.73 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)