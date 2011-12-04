TEL AVIV Dec 4 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Sunday its U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America, won a five-year contract worth up to $38.5 million from the Defense Logistics Agency-Ogden.

The contract is for the upgrade of U.S. Air Force F-16 head-up displays (HUD), Elbit Systems said.

The wide angle conventional HUD takes critical flight and mission data that is normally displayed inside the cockpit on an instrument panel and projects that information on a transparent surface directly in front of the pilot, allowing for eyes out of the cockpit and improved situational awareness.

The new design has fewer components, reducing power consumption and extending the average time between failures.

"For the F-16 HUD, we partnered with the U.S. Air Force to develop a solution which significantly reduces life cycle cost," Elbit Systems of America President and CEO Raanan Horowitz said. "This is especially important considering the budget pressures faced these days by the U.S. military." (Reporting by Tova Cohen)