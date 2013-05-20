UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
MADRID May 20 Spain's largest department store, privately held El Corte Ingles, said on Monday it had started talks to restructure debt totalling 5 billion euros ($6.43 billion).
In a statement, the chain said the new debt could take the form of a syndicated loan and could also involve securitising consumer loans from its finance arm.
The bank Morgan Stanley is leading the refinancing talks, a financial source said.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.