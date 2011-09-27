BERLIN, Sept 27 Spanish department store group
El Corte Ingles is looking at overseas markets but will not
comment on media reports it is interested in buying German peer
Kaufhof, its director of international affairs said.
"We actually have Spain covered, and we are in Portugal. We
are now in the situation where we are analysing the potential
areas (for expansion)," Jorge Pont told Reuters on Tuesday.
"It could be south America, it could be eastern Europe," he
said on the sidelines of the World Retail Congress in Berlin.
Pont declined to say whether Germany was also an option.
El Corte Ingles has repeatedly been tipped as a potential
buyer or joint venture partner for Kaufhof, which parent company
Metro has been looking to sell for years in order to
focus on its electrical goods and cash and carry stores.
Metro reiterated last week it was open to talks with parties
interested in Kaufhof, while declining to comment on a magazine
article which said boss Eckhard Cordes had met with executives
from El Corte Ingles.
"We are not commenting on these rumours," Pont said.
"We have for many years excellent relations with Kaufhof,"
he added.
(Reporting by Mark Potter and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)