BERLIN, Sept 27 Spanish department store group El Corte Ingles is looking at overseas markets but will not comment on media reports it is interested in buying German peer Kaufhof, its director of international affairs said.

"We actually have Spain covered, and we are in Portugal. We are now in the situation where we are analysing the potential areas (for expansion)," Jorge Pont told Reuters on Tuesday.

"It could be south America, it could be eastern Europe," he said on the sidelines of the World Retail Congress in Berlin.

Pont declined to say whether Germany was also an option.

El Corte Ingles has repeatedly been tipped as a potential buyer or joint venture partner for Kaufhof, which parent company Metro has been looking to sell for years in order to focus on its electrical goods and cash and carry stores.

Metro reiterated last week it was open to talks with parties interested in Kaufhof, while declining to comment on a magazine article which said boss Eckhard Cordes had met with executives from El Corte Ingles.

"We are not commenting on these rumours," Pont said.

"We are not commenting on these rumours," Pont said.

"We have for many years excellent relations with Kaufhof," he added.