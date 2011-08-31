HELSINKI Aug 31 Elcoteq , the Finnish electronics manufacturer under insolvency proceedings, said its three subsidiaries have filed for bankruptcy due to a lack of funding.

The group, which assembles cellphones and set-top boxes, said on Wednesday that Elcoteq Finland Oy, Elcoteq Lohja Oy and Elcoteq Design Center Oy could not carry on operations.

The parent company, with around 6,800 employees, said it was still in insolvency proceedings in Luxembourg and was unable to give an outlook for the rest of the year.

It also said its operating loss deepened to 37.8 million euros ($54,6 million) in the second quarter from 6.9 million euros a year ago. Sales were down 47 percent to 175.7 million euros.

"Sales decline was resulting from existing customers being extremely careful for outsourcing production to Elcoteq as the customers were concerned about the financial situation of the company," said Jorma Vanhanen, Elcoteq board chairman, in a statement.

The company has blamed its lenders for blocking its bank accounts. Danske Bank, which acts as an agent for a group of banks, has said lenders had given the company time and support to refinance the bank facility, for which the maturity was extended twice.

Elcoteq CEO Jouni Hartikainen resigned earlier this month. ($1 = 0.693 Euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)