HELSINKI, Sept 20 Elcoteq , the
Finnish electronics manufacturer under insolvency proceedings,
said on Tuesday it filed another subsidiary for bankruptcy.
The group that assembles cellphones and set-top boxes said
Elcoteq Network S.A., which handled its material purchases and
customer invoicing in Europe, was no longer able to continue its
activities after lenders blocked its bank accounts.
The parent company said insolvency proceedings continued in
Luxembourg.
Last month Elcoteq filed three subsidiaries for bankruptcy
due to a lack of funding. Its chief executive resigned earlier
in August.
Elcoteq's lenders have said the company has had time to
refinance the bank facility, for which the maturity was extended
twice.
Elcoteq published Tuesday's statement after the market
closed.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)