HELSINKI, Aug 5 Finnish electronics manufacturer Elcoteq said on Friday its chief executive had resigned after lenders blocked its bank accounts and a potential investor pulled out, sending its shares down 16 percent.

The company, which applied for insolvency proceedings in July, said it had talks about major equity and debt investment with Platinum Equity, which said it had been unable to structure its investment in a way acceptable to the lenders.

"The investor had many different conditions that didn't satisfy banks," said Aki Palo, head of credit at Danske Bank in Finland.

"We've been in talks with Elcoteq for several years. We gave them time to find a solution, but they didn't manage to do that," he added.

On Friday Elcoteq CEO Jouni Hartikainen resigned, and the company said it viewed its outlook as "very uncertain".

"According to Mr. Hartikainen, his ability to manage the company ... became impossible due to the recent actions by the revolving facility lenders," the company said in a statement.

Elcoteq, which assembles cellphones and set-top boxes, added it would initiate discussions with other potential investor candidates.

Danske Bank, which acts as an agent for a group of banks, said in July lenders had given the company time and support to refinance the bank facility, for which the maturity was extended twice.

Shares in the company were down 16 percent at 0.32 euros at 1257 GMT. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Will Waterman)