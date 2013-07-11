BRIEF-Bangkok Dusit Medical Services posts FY net profit of 8.39 bln baht
* FY net profit 8.39 billion baht versus 8.02 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 Indian drugmaker Elder Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday its board has approved restructuring of the company business by either raising capital, hiving off assets or through other strategic options to reduce debt.
The company would appoint advisers for this purpose, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)
* FY net profit 8.39 billion baht versus 8.02 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit attributable 173.1 million baht versus 167.6 million baht
* Supernus announces record fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results