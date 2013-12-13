MUMBAI Dec 13 India's Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Ltd agreed to buy branded formulations business of
rival Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd in India and Nepal for
about 20 billion rupees ($324.1 million) to boost its market
share.
Elder, which will use the deal proceeds to pare its debt,
will continue to manufacture and supply products at existing
facilities for Torrent for three years, Torrent said.
Elder's India formulations business comprises a portfolio of
30 brands including in the women's healthcare, pain management,
wound care and nutraceuticals therapeutic segments.
Torrent will fund the acquisition through a mix of internal
accruals and bank borrowings, the company said.
Elder said in July its board had approved restructuring of
the company's business by either raising capital, hiving off
assets or through other strategic options to reduce debt.
.
Sanofi SA's India unit and Carlyle Group
were also in talks with Elder to buy the formulations business,
sources had told Reuters..
Elder shares lost early gains and fell as much as 11.7
percent 0833 GMT in the Mumbai market that was down
about 1 percent. Torrent shares fell as much as 8.5 percent
after rising earlier in the day.
($1 = 61.7150 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)