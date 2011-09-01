MSCI adds 3 securities to All-World Index in latest review
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
SYDNEY, Sept 2 (Reuters)- For full statement please click on: here (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram )
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 A Sanderson Farms Inc shareholder proposal requesting the third-largest U.S. poultry producer phase out the use of medically important antibiotics for growth promotion and disease prevention failed to pass on Thursday, the company said.
GUAXUPÉ, Brazil, Feb 9 Pinhalense SA Maquinas Agrícolas, Brazil's largest coffee equipment maker, had a sharp increase in sales this year as farmers took advantage of high prices in the crop to invest in better machinery, its president said on Thursday.