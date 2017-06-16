BRIEF-WestRock to acquire assets from Island Container, Combined Container Industries
* WestRock to acquire assets from Island Container Corp and Combined Container Industries Llc
SANTIAGO, June 16 Arauco, a unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA, confirmed on Friday that it had signed a non-disclosure agreement with Brazilian pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, with the purpose of exploring "a possible investment."
Earlier on Friday, a source told Reuters that forestry company Arauco had placed a bid for Eldorado, which is also being courted by other firms.
June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 million