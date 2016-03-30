NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, March 30 Pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil SA has hired the investment-banking units of three international banks and a Brazilian lender to manage a debut global bond offering of up to $500 million, four sources with direct knowledge of the decision said on Wednesday.

According to the sources, who requested anonymity because the process is private, the banks are Credit Suisse Group AG , Bank of America Corp, Banco Santander SA and Banco do Brasil SA. The sources did not give a timetable for the offering.

Last week, shareholders of Eldorado, which is controlled by Brazil's billionaire Batista family, approved the offering of global notes maturing in up to seven years. Eldorado is part of J&F Investimentos SA, a holding company that groups the investments that the Batistas have outside JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker.

Credit Suisse, Banco do Brasil and Bank of America declined to comment. Eldorado and Santander's Brazil-based unit did not have a comment.

In January, Eldorado Chief Executive Officer José Carlos Grubisich told Reuters exclusively that a plan to sell global bonds or equity was in the offing if market conditions turned favorable.

No Brazilian company has been able to place bonds in global markets since last year, when state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA sold $2.5 billion in 100-year debt. (Editing by Bernard Orr)