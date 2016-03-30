By Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
| NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, March 30
NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, March 30 Pulpmaker Eldorado
Brasil SA has hired the investment-banking units of three
international banks and a Brazilian lender to manage a debut
global bond offering of up to $500 million, four sources with
direct knowledge of the decision said on Wednesday.
According to the sources, who requested anonymity because
the process is private, the banks are Credit Suisse Group AG
, Bank of America Corp, Banco Santander SA
and Banco do Brasil SA. The sources did not
give a timetable for the offering.
Last week, shareholders of Eldorado, which is controlled by
Brazil's billionaire Batista family, approved the offering of
global notes maturing in up to seven years. Eldorado is part of
J&F Investimentos SA, a holding company that groups the
investments that the Batistas have outside JBS SA,
the world's largest meatpacker.
Credit Suisse, Banco do Brasil and Bank of America declined
to comment. Eldorado and Santander's Brazil-based unit did not
have a comment.
In January, Eldorado Chief Executive Officer José Carlos
Grubisich told Reuters exclusively that a plan to sell global
bonds or equity was in the offing if market conditions turned
favorable.
No Brazilian company has been able to place bonds in global
markets since last year, when state-controlled oil producer
Petróleo Brasileiro SA sold $2.5 billion in 100-year
debt.
(Editing by Bernard Orr)