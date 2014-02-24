BRIEF-Horizon North Logistics amends shareholder rights plan
* Horizon north logistics inc. Amends shareholder rights plan
Feb 24 Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to sell a minority stake in its Eastern Dragon gold project to Chinese private equity firm CDH Investments, the Canadian miner said on Monday.
Eldorado said CDH would acquire 20 percent of the project for $40 million in cash.
* Horizon north logistics inc. Amends shareholder rights plan
March 15 Virtu Financial Inc has made a bid to buy rival trading firm KCG Holdings Inc that could help Virtu bolster its businesses that have softened under reduced market volatility.
* Reg-Kcg board of directors confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal from virtu financial