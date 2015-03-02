TORONTO, March 2 Greece has revoked an approval that Eldorado Gold Corp needs to complete its Skouries project, the Canadian miner said on Monday, in a move the company said may force it to reconsider its investment plans.

Eldorado said Greece's energy ministry may reinstate the approval once it completes an internal review. For the moment, the company said, the revocation has not affected its construction schedule, and operations at Skouries continue. (Reporting by Allison Martell)