(Corrects headline and text to make clear production outlook cut was announced in October, not on Thursday)

* Revenue up 71 percent to $326.1 million

* Shares down 0.96 percent at C$19.66 on TSX (Adds details. In U.S. dollars unless noted)

TORONTO, Nov 3 Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) said on Thursday its third-quarter profit rose nearly 50 percent on a surge in the price of bullion.

Net income in the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to $102.5 million, or 19 cents a share, up from $69.6 million, or 13 cents, in the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose 71 percent to $326.1 million, as the average realized price of gold soared to $1,700 an ounce from $1,231 in the year-earlier quarter.

Shares were down 19 Canadian cents to C$19.66 on Thursday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

In October, Eldorado cut its full year outlook to 650,000 ounces, down from a first-quarter forecast of 715,000-770,000 ounces and a second-quarter forecast of 700,000-725,000 ounces.

Eldorado, which operates gold mines in China and Turkey, said it produced a record 179,195 ounces of gold in the third quarter, up 18 percent from 151,297 ounces a year earlier.

Total cash costs for gold produced rose to $463 an ounce from $431 in the third quarter of 2010.

($1=$1.01 Canadian) (Reporting by Julie Gordon and Euan Rocha; editing by Peter Galloway)