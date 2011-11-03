GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro slide as economic, political uncertainty hits
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
(Corrects headline and text to make clear production outlook cut was announced in October, not on Thursday)
* Revenue up 71 percent to $326.1 million
* Shares down 0.96 percent at C$19.66 on TSX (Adds details. In U.S. dollars unless noted)
TORONTO, Nov 3 Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) said on Thursday its third-quarter profit rose nearly 50 percent on a surge in the price of bullion.
Net income in the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to $102.5 million, or 19 cents a share, up from $69.6 million, or 13 cents, in the year-earlier period.
Revenue rose 71 percent to $326.1 million, as the average realized price of gold soared to $1,700 an ounce from $1,231 in the year-earlier quarter.
Shares were down 19 Canadian cents to C$19.66 on Thursday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
In October, Eldorado cut its full year outlook to 650,000 ounces, down from a first-quarter forecast of 715,000-770,000 ounces and a second-quarter forecast of 700,000-725,000 ounces.
Eldorado, which operates gold mines in China and Turkey, said it produced a record 179,195 ounces of gold in the third quarter, up 18 percent from 151,297 ounces a year earlier.
Total cash costs for gold produced rose to $463 an ounce from $431 in the third quarter of 2010.
($1=$1.01 Canadian) (Reporting by Julie Gordon and Euan Rocha; editing by Peter Galloway)
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
* received type A bond settlement agent license from people's bank of China to act as bond settlement agent in China interbank bond market Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a two-week low on Tuesday morning after global stocks fell and a stronger yen hurt overall sentiment, while Toyota Motor underperformed the market following a worse-than-expected earnings forecast.